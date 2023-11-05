Ryan Gravenberch explains what he now ‘needs’ at Liverpool after impressive start to Reds career

Ryan Gravenberch has hit the ground running at Liverpool following his summer move from Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international has impressed in the middle of the park with his ability to beat a man and create chances for those around him.

The £34.2m (Sky Sports) that we paid for the 21-year-old’s services is looking a real bargain at the moment and despite already netting twice in the Europa League the ex-Ajax man is eager to get off the mark in the Premier League.

“I need one!” the Dutchman told Liverpoolfc.com (via Liverpool Offside).

“And I will make one for sure, I hope! I’m here now for a few weeks. It’s still early days but I’m feeling good, everything is sorted and everything is good.

“It’s been very good for me, to be fair. I made a good start, I’m very happy about that. And the home games with Liverpool, the atmosphere, to be honest it’s amazing. I’m just happy.”

Gravenberch was one of four summer signings and they have all impressed during the early stages of their Anfield careers.

Our new No. 38 has the ability to beat a man and make things happen but he also shows extreme composure in the engine room – something that we lacked massively last term.

The Dutchman struggled for regular game time at the Allianz Arena last season and it’s clear that he’s now thriving under our German tactician and is feeling the love.

He’ll be eager to earn more minutes when we travel to Luton Town earlier today – three points can lift us up to second, a point behind current league leaders Manchester City.

