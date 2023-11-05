(Video) Trent’s glorious pass for Nunez goalscoring chance will blow fans’ minds

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing range continues to absolutely stagger fans and pundits alike.

The No.66 demonstrated his quarterback capabilities in this Liverpool side with a stunning pass to bypass the Luton midfield and set up Darwin Nunez for a golden goalscoring opportunity at Kenilworth Road.

The Uruguayan was a little unlucky to see his effort connect with woodwork rather than the net as he struck the ball a little too hard.

The absolute scenes we’d have observed in the away end had the former Benfica man been on the money!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Peacock: