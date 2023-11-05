(Video) WWE move: Liverpool denied stonewall penalty as Van Dijk wrestled to the ground

Liverpool have to take a considerable proportion of the blame for their failure to take home all three points from their travels to Kenilworth Road.

That said, you could forgive Jurgen Klopp for feeling at least slightly aggrieved at some of the officiating calls that took place – a statement that is becoming increasingly commonplace in the sport.

Virgil van Dijk was, perhaps, one victim of the laissez-faire refereeing that took place, with apparently no one noticing (or caring to notice) the big Dutchman being dragged down to the turf a la WWE style.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @EricNjiiru: