Impressive Virgil van Dijk statistic proves Liverpool skipper is back to his best

Virgil van Dijk has been performing at an extremely high level so far this term.

The Dutchman was handed the captain’s armband following the departure of Jordan Henderson in the summer and the central defender has not disappointed.

Our No. 4 has been recognised as one of the best defenders in the world ever since joining the Reds in January of 2018 and a new statistic released by Squawka on X proves the 32-year-old is back to his best.

Virgil van Dijk has a higher duel win % than any other player to win 50+ duels in Premier League this season. And he's not been dribbled past once. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/A4FFOE6CeJ — Squawka (@Squawka) November 5, 2023

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie Carragher explains what Liverpool now need to challenge for Premier League title

Van Dijk was a part of the Liverpool side that were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton earlier today.

The Reds failed to break the Hatters down and found themselves behind with 10 minutes remaining after Tahith Chong’s effort but Luis Diaz rescued Jurgen Klopp’s side a point with his stoppage time header.

The Netherlands international won the majority of his duels at Kenilworth Road in a game which saw the Merseysiders dominate the ball.

Having the ex-Southampton man at his best is vital if we’re to achieve any success this term so let’s hope he can remain fit and keep up the good form.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!