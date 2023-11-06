Jamie Carragher says slow Liverpool ace not good enough to play current position

Jamie Carragher has questioned Alexis Mac Allister’s ability to play the holding midfield role following a draw at Luton Town.

The No.10 was partly to blame as the hosts secured an opener from a superb breakaway in the second-half of action.

“Liverpool in midfield are improved from what we saw last season, but they still haven’t got a top holding midfielder,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke on the platform. “MacAllister isn’t a top holding midfielder. He’s good on the ball in terms of receiving, but defensively, he finds it really tough and he lacks a bit of pace for that position.”

The World Cup winner appeared to be unaware that he was leaving Kostas Tsimikas in a 2v1 prior to the opening goal.

READ MORE: Carragher surprised Mac Allister not subbed but Liverpool teammate was way worse – opinion

READ MORE: Luton stat proves Jurgen Klopp has secret superpower PL opposition will be terrified of

A fair assessment?

Should Liverpool bring in Fluminense’s Andre or any other young holding midfielder on their shortlist, one would have to imagine that Mac Allister would be pushed into a more natural position.

He’s not solely at fault for Luton’s counter-attack goal, even if we can point out how he might have better handled this particular defensive scenario.

If we’re to assess the former Brighton man’s value to this Liverpool side, however, we have to acknowledge that he’s being played out of position due to the quality he brings to our transitions not to mention the possession-based side to our game.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!