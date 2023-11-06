Luis Diaz’s father hostage update as Colombian awaits release – Pearce

Football fans were amazed to see the courage of Luis Diaz as he came onto the pitch against Luton Town to make a goal-scoring impact, despite all the events that are happening to him off the pitch.

There has now been an update on our player’s father, via James Pearce: ‘The group holding Luis Diaz’s father hostage demand “security guarantees” from the Colombian government before they release him.

‘The ELN claim that the amount of police/military in the area is delaying their plan to let him go’.

It’s impossible to imagine what our No.7 is going through at the moment and the strength of character he showed is an inspiration to so many people.

It seems that there is at least communication with those that are holding Luis Manuel Diaz Jimenez hostage and we are all praying for a positive conclusion soon.

The ELN, being the National Liberation Army in Colombia, are claiming that the 58-year-old will be released soon but the wait still goes on.

It’s going to continue to be a heart-wrenching time for all the family and an agonising wait for the nation’s police and military to complete the negotiation.

We can only pass on our well wishes at this terrible time.

