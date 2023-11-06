FA release statement after Luton Town tragedy chanting during Liverpool clash

It may be the smallest stadium in the Premier League but the loudest tragedy chanting in a long time has led to Luton Town supporters being the subject of a FA statement, after their game with Liverpool.

The FA spokesperson shared on X: ‘We are aware of the tragedy chanting during yesterday’s Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Liverpool, and we are seeking observations from Luton Town and further detail from the Police.

‘We strongly condemn chanting of this nature and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the game, including the clubs, leagues, fan groups and the relevant authorities to proactively address this issue’.

After hearing several clear references to the Hillsborough disaster, it’s abhorrent that people in 2023 still think this is fair game for ‘banter’ between football supporters.

The lack of reference to what the ‘fans’ inside Kenilworth Road were referencing too is a poor lack of conviction from the FA, at this stage.

We can only hope that once the further details are provided from the club and police, we can see some action behind this.

Until people are punished for these actions, we won’t see change but this jump to publicly condemn it is a big step in the right direction.

Shame on anyone involved and they shouldn’t be allowed inside a football stadium until they face whatever repercussions are necessary to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

You can view the statement via @FAspokesperson on X:

