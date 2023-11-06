‘What I am hearing’: Fabrizio Romano shares fresh update he’s heard about Liverpool and Andre

Liverpool look set to face competition for Andre’s signature in the upcoming January window, Fabrizio Romano has suggested.

The Italian journalist confirmed that the Brazilian midfielder remains on the Reds’ list as part of an update relayed on X by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

The Fluminense ace played a starring role in his outfit’s Copa Libertadores final victory over Boca Juniors – the club’s first title in the competition.

Competition from Arsenal most likely

We reported this morning on an update shared from Brazil stating that representatives from Arsenal and Fulham had joined Liverpool in observing the 22-year-old star at the Maracana.

As such, we’d expect our fellow top four hopefuls and title candidates in the Gunners to put up the biggest fight.

Which of the two projects proves the most appetising to the Brazilian Serie A footballer remains to be seen, though one can be sure that the player will most definitely be leaving in January if the right proposal comes knocking.

