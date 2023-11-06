(Video) Klopp’s furious reaction as Salah and Nunez miss golden chance for Luton lead

Liverpool fans will be well aware that dropping points away to Luton is not ideal and especially when we had a fantastic chance to lead in the game that was squandered, something Jurgen Klopp didn’t seem best pleased with.

After watching both Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez miss huge chances to hand us the lead against the newly promoted side, cameras cut to the manager.

It’s fair to say he was less than impressed with what he saw and the barrage of abuse seemed very much to be directed at his players, who should have provided us with the lead.

Thankfully Luis Diaz was able to come onto the pitch and save some face by getting us level again but it wasn’t the best day at the office for all involved.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction via @SkySportsPL on X:

"Goodness, gracious, me… that was a MISS" 🫣 Flag goes up anyway but HOW has Darwin Núñez not put this in the back of the net?! pic.twitter.com/KLusRRd3Rt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023

