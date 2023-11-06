(Video) Easy to miss; Konate’s crucial involvement and emotional celebration for Diaz goal

Luis Diaz will rightfully grab the headlines for his role in our 1-1 draw with Luton Town but Ibou Konate’s involvement was nearly as important.

With the clock ticking deep into added time, our No.5 pulled off a huge tackle on Ross Barkley and played the pass to Harvey Elliott.

Our No.19 then provided the assist for the goal and the way in which our French defender celebrated, showed how much it meant to him.

The combination of the man who found the back of the net and the fact we had now seemingly not lost the game – it was a huge release of emotion after a crucial involvement.

