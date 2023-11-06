Liverpool could force target’s club into January sale amid contract expiration fear – report

Bournemouth could now be forced to accept an offer for Liverpool-linked Lloyd Kelly in January or risk the player going for free next year.

Football Insider reports that both the Reds and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are interested in the Cherries’ defender.

The player’s contract is currently set to expire in the summer of 2024.

READ MORE: Andre has already indicated his next club amid Liverpool & Arsenal transfer battle

READ MORE: ‘What I am hearing’: Fabrizio Romano shares fresh update he’s heard about Liverpool and Andre

A deal that might make sense?

Potentially cheap, 25 years of age, can play at left-back and is a left-footed centre-back… what’s not to like?

Presuming that Liverpool’s reported interest is indeed genuine, it’s a move that could make a great deal of sense for us this January.

Particularly if we’re hoping to keep costs down amid a potential move for Fluminense’s Andre in the same window.

Whether Kelly ticks the box for a defender willing to sit behind Virgil van Dijk for the foreseeable future and fight for minutes as and when they turn up remains to be seen.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!