‘Arm in unnatural position’ & ‘rugby tackling’: Ex-Red thinks Liverpool robbed of two pens vs Luton

Liverpool fans would have hoped that we wouldn’t need the help of referees in order to defeat Luton Town but it seems that there was some cause for complaint, after our 1-1 draw.

Taking to his X account, Neil Mellor wrote: ‘Two big decisions at 0-0: Handball with the defender’s arm in unnatural position – and a defender rugby tackling an attacker around the neck arent penalty incidents… apparently’.

The post came alongside images of the incidents that the ex-Red thought should have resulted in penalties to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After Virgil van Dijk was brought to the floor by the aggressive handling of the opposition defenders and Ross Barkley’s arm connecting with the ball, it certainly wouldn’t have been the worst piece of officiating to see either result in a penalty for us.

Unfortunately though, we were left in a position where a late Luis Diaz goal was much-needed in order for us to be able to take a point back to Merseyside.

We’ve seen far worse decisions being made this season against us already but fine margins can decide Premier League matches.

We have seen in the past that a point can make a huge difference when it comes to the end of the season too and let’s hope that this one can help us reach our final target.

The 41-year-old does analysis pieces for LFCTV and it’s clear that he has quite a bit of supporting evidence for these claims and it’ll be interesting to see what he says.

You can view Mellor’s comments via his X account:

Two big decisions at 0-0: Handball with the defender’s arm in unnatural position – and a defender rugby tackling an attacker around the neck arent penalty incidents… apparently 😳🤷‍♂️ #penalty #var #LUTLIV #LiverpoolFC #ReviewShow #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/TpMvLSxzhb — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) November 6, 2023

