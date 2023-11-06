FA set to break with protocol after what Luis Diaz did in Liverpool’s game v Luton – report

The FA are set to override one of their own rules in light of how Luis Diaz celebrated his goal for Liverpool in their 1-1 draw against Luton on Sunday.

After the 26-year-old scored the equaliser in stoppage time, he lifted up his jersey to display a T-shirt which read ‘Libertad Para Papa’ (‘Freedom for Papa’), a plea for his father to be freed from captivity more than a week on from being kidnapped in Colombia.

The governing body of English football typically take a dim view of players displaying personal messages underneath their team kit and have rules forbidding such actions.

However, according to the Daily Mail, FA chiefs are expected not to take any disciplinary action against Diaz for his celebration, owing to the exceptional circumstances.

Mercifully, the FA are showing a common sense approach in this instance rather than rigidly adhering to their protocol regarding T-shirt messages from footballers.

It was also notable that referee Andy Madley didn’t show Diaz a yellow card over the goal celebration when this has happened for similar acts previously, although the Colombian might’ve been spared as he didn’t fully remove his Liverpool jersey, but rather lifted it up sufficiently for his message to be read.

When players can sometimes get away scot-free with dangerous challenges on the pitch because referees don’t act on the day (or dole out a punishment which seems lesser than the crime), it would’ve been utterly appalling had the FA insisted upon the Reds attacker being punished because of a minor technicality breach to highlight a major personal matter.

It’s only right that match officials and football authorities override the rulebook when there are evidently such extreme circumstances at play – imagine how wrong it would’ve felt had the 26-year-old been booked for what he did after scoring yesterday.

