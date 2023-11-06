(Video) Daniel Sturridge brilliantly breaks down Darwin Nunez’s game with fascinating analysis

Daniel Sturridge is quickly proving to be a brilliant pundit and a breath of fresh air with his analysis on Sky Sports, forensically breaking down the finishing of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez on Monday Night Football.

Along with Jamie Carragher, the former Reds attacker was poring through clips of the 24-year-old, who has scored seven goals already this season but has also been culpable of some glaring misses, none worse than his four-yard sitter against Luton on Sunday.

The ex-Anfield marksman praised the Uruguayan’s ‘excitement’ and ‘aggression’, adding that he ‘gives defenders nightmares’, but he also talked through how LFC’s number 9 can become more clinical in front of goal.

Sturridge spoke of how, when he was at Chelsea, his then-manager Carlo Ancelotti told him to study a DVD of the off-the-ball movement of Filippo Inzaghi to make the runs to get into finishing positions.

He also advised Nunez to take Andy Cole’s advice and ‘caress the ball into the back of the net’ rather than ‘smashing the leather off the ball’

The 34-year-old urged the Liverpool centre-forward to analyse his own game first and then look at the world’s leading strikers, as well as speaking to legends of the past for advice on perfecting his finishing ability.

Sturridge’s analysis segment made for fascinating viewing, and the Uruguayan could do a lot worse than take on board what the former Reds striker had to say to him.

You can view Sturridge’s analysis below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: