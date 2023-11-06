Serie A duo could vie to sign Liverpool ace who’s ‘made a huge difference’ at Anfield – report

According to reports from Italy, there are two clubs with designs on a potential swoop for a Liverpool midfielder next year.

Calciomercato claimed that Inter Milan and Juventus both have eyes on a possible raid for Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer, with the 32-year-old’s contract at Anfield expiring at the end of this season.

The Serie A rivals view the Reds magician as a technically gifted player who’d be financially attainable given that he could be snapped up without a fee being paid.

A January move is deemed unlikely given that the Spain international hasn’t played in more than six months and, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp in recent days, won’t play again this side of New Year’s Day. Also, the manager is reluctant to sell him given what he can offer when fit.

READ MORE: John Aldridge hits nail on the head in highlighting idiocy of tragedy chant perpetrators on Sunday

READ MORE: Deal signed: Liverpool announce contract for midfielder at Anfield

It comes as no surprise that there are clubs already lining up a possible free transfer swoop for Thiago, who despite his ongoing injury woes is one of the most gifted players at Liverpool.

Following a masterful performance against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals in 2022, Jamie Carragher proclaimed that the midfielder ‘has possibly been one of the best players in the Premier League’ and ‘has made a huge difference’ at Anfield with his quality (CBS Sports, via HITC).

It’s a shame that the 32-year-old has been unable to feature for the Reds since April, but the club’s hierarchy may be looking at his worrying fitness record and his £200,000 weekly wage (third-highest at LFC, as per Capology) and pondering whether it’d be for the best to let him depart next summer.

It’s beginning to look as if an exit in 2024 is inevitable, but hopefully Thiago can give us a few more reminders of his ability before his time at Liverpool ends. In turn, he could prompt several more suitors to join Inter and Juventus in chasing what could be one of next year’s shrewdest free transfer pickups.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!