(Video) Two Liverpool players hands on head over glaring Darwin Nunez miss

Both Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch were caught with their hands on their heads in reaction to Darwin Nunez’s most glaring miss yet for Liverpool.

The offside flag was raised for the Uruguayan’s close-range effort, which was blazed over the bar in the second-half of action following his Egyptian teammate’s headed assist.

No one will be feeling more mortified over the affair than our 2022 summer signing, however, who cut a rather sheepish figure after emerging from the side netting.

