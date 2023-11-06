(Video) Van Dijk shows his class with fantastic gesture to mascot ahead of Luton v Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk’s performance was one of the precious few positives for Liverpool in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town, although the Reds captain had already shown his class before the match had even started.

In a clip shared to LFC’s social media channels, the 32-year-old was seen leading his teammates in the customary pre-game rituals of exchanging handshakes with the officials and opposition.

The Dutchman could be seen in his club’s away shirt, although it was noticeable that the players behind him were wearing presentation jackets over the kit.

The reason why Van Dijk wasn’t is that he’d taken his coat off and instead wrapped it around the young mascot who was accompanying him, ensuring the boy was sheltered from the November evening chill at Kenilworth Road.

It was a fantastic gesture from the centre-back and one which shows why he’s a true leader not just in a match situation, but also with his actions away from the white heat of battle.

You can view Van Dijk with the mascot below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: