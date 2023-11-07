‘Super player’: Dean Ashton raves about 24-year-old LFC ace who’s getting better every game

Dean Ashton has described Darwin Nunez as ‘a super player’ despite his latest showing at Kenilworth Road.

The Uruguayan cut a sheepish figure after missing the target from a few yards out in the second-half of action.

“I think that’s a bit of him, I think he’s still developing, still needs to improve that clinical-ness,” the former West Ham man spoke on talkSPORT’s Premier League All Access.

“But the volume of opportunities he’s getting tells me he’s a super player in that sense and that he can improve and will improve as the games and seasons go on for Darwin Nunez.

“But at the moment it seems like a lot of people are probably having a bit of a chuckle as though he’s the type of player who’ll never get it right. I think he will, I just think the volume of chances he’s getting is a real positive.”

The flag had been raised after the former Benfica emerged from the side netting, though it was later pointed out that the attacker did look onside.

Darwin has been terrific this term

We’d be remiss to not point out it was a truly diabolical miss from our No.9, though he was far from being the sole attacker to forget his goalscoring boots on the night.

That said, we must also consider that the 24-year-old is enjoying a significantly improved season, having already amassed an applaudable 12 goal contributions from 15 outings (across all competitions).

Seriously – do remember we are talking about a 24-year-old and not the finished product!

There’s plenty yet to come from Nunez!

