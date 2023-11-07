Bayern Munich could now influence hijacking of Liverpool’s move for £26m powerhouse – UOL

Liverpool will have expected Arsenal to be serious competitors for Andre’s signature this January.

What may come as a surprise is the idea that the Reds could be beaten to the £26m-£30.3m valued player by Marco Silva’s Fulham.

UOL now reports that Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest in Joao Palhinha will force the Cottagers to secure a potential replacement for their starting holding midfielder.

Liverpool or Fulham? The choice should be clear

We shouldn’t discount the possibility of a superior offer being made to the player. One that, we’d imagine, will surely revolve around playing minutes as far as Fulham are concerned.

Given the clear need for a No.6 in our side, however, Jurgen Klopp should be able to make a convincing argument for Andre.

It remains to be seen how this particular battle will pan out. Though, we only hope that Bayern’s influence in proceedings doesn’t see a talented player opt for life in London over Merseyside.

