Why Fulham have gained upper hand in Andre transfer amid Liverpool interest – report

Liverpool may have passed on the upper hand in talks for Andre this January after opting to pursue alternative targets.

Jacque Talbot, reporting for FootballTransfers, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Cottagers remain ‘keen’ on the Fluminense star.

Told Liverpool have moved on to other targets following their extended interest in Andre. Fulham keen on midfielder but no proposals have been sent so far. Others could come in. Fluminense are now looking for around €30M-€40M. @Transfersdotcom

https://t.co/r1frhzbPqB — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) November 7, 2023

It’s understood, however, as per the journalist’s report, that Marco Silva’s men have yet to submit a proposal for the Copa Libertadores winner.

Why the change of heart?

It remains unclear why exactly Liverpool have decided on this plan of action ahead of the January window.

Andre had arguably distinguished himself as a footballer of note in Fluminense’s cup win, reportedly attracting interest from fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The price-tag (€30m-€40m) hardly seems prohibitive – especially for a position we must strengthen as soon as possible – and the player fits the ideal age profile (22) desired.

It wouldn’t be entirely out of character, of course, to witness the club produce a new name seemingly out of thin air!

In the meantime, we can only speculate as to the reason behind Liverpool’s change of heart.

