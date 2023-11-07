Decision expected soon: Liverpool given potential boost over £52m target likely to move in January

According to reports from Europe, Liverpool have been given a potential boost over one of their rumoured transfer targets.

AS reported (via the print edition of Diario de Noticias) that Sporting Lisbon would be prepared to accept an instalment plan from prospective suitors for Goncalo Inacio, who has a release clause of €60m (£52m), with 75% of that figure to be paid up front and the remainder in the form of performance-related add-ons.

The 22-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future soon, and he’s reportedly likely to depart the Primeira Liga pace-setters in January.

Having more than doubled his wages upon signing a new contract at the Estadio Jose Alvalade earlier this year, the defender could enjoy another substantial pay rise were he to join Liverpool, or fellow suitors Newcastle, Manchester United or Real Madrid.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I knew…’ – Daniel Sturridge felt ‘something special’ was brewing when he was at Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Daniel Sturridge says ‘it was a joy to play with’ one man in particular at Liverpool

If these reports are indeed accurate and an initial €45m (£39m) is all that’s needed to potentially win the race for Inacio, it could be a very tempting proposition for Liverpool to pursue in January.

Steve Kay told Empire of the Kop in September that the 22-year-old is ‘an elite defender’ who offers an aerial ‘threat’ and ‘an excellent passing range’, adding that the Reds ‘could be pushing for the title’ if they snap him up in the winter.

Fabrizio Romano has also sung the centre-back’s praises, calling him ‘one of the top young defenders in Europe’ who’d ‘be an amazing option’ for the likes of Jurgen Klopp’s side given his left-footedness.

The reviews are certainly glowing, and although the emergence of Jarell Quansah has lessened the desperation for Liverpool to strengthen in that part of the pitch, these reports about Inacio could nonetheless make him a rather inviting transfer target.

With both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip now 32, the Reds may soon need to start looking beyond that pair when it comes to their options in the centre of defence.

The Sporting Lisbon colossus would certainly be a long-term acquisition and, better still, one who could instantly go into the first team at Anfield.

You can view the report from the print edition of Diario de Noticias below (screenshot credit: Paisley Gates):

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!