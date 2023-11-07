Former Anfield favourite already linked with another transfer less than six months after leaving Liverpool – report

Despite only leaving Liverpool in the summer one player is already being linked with yet another transfer.

Bobby Firmino was one of three Reds players to swap Merseyside for Saudi Arabia at the end of last season but after failing to properly settle in the Middle East it’s believed that his current club Al-Ahli will be open to offers for the 32-year-old in January.

That’s if a report from TEAMTALK is believed, with the outlet adding that clubs in Europe and South America may be interested in a move for our former No. 9.

Firmino has three goals and three assists in 13 appearances for his side this term (across all competitions), not exactly terrible numbers, but has not found the back of the net since a hat-trick on his debut.

The Brazil international has been handed the captain’s armband, however, which implies he is a key part of Matthias Jaissle’s side.

After joining Al-Ahli in the summer the striker, who scored 111 goals and assisted another 79 during his fabulous career at L4, penned a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

It’s therefore a huge surprise to see him already being linked with a move away – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

