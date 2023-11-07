Liverpool have made approach for £26m teen talent who scored in 12-1 win last week – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are among three Premier League clubs to have made an approach for a teenage talent in LaLiga.

Mucho Deporte claimed that the Reds, Newcastle and Chelsea have all ‘explored the possibility’ of signing Real Betis winger Assane Diao, who has a €30m (£26m) release clause in his contract that his employers want to raise to €40m (£34.7m).

As it stands, the Andalucian outfit would either have to sell him if a €15m (£13m) were to arrive, or else double his current wage.

READ MORE: Classy Luton supporter makes donation to Hillsborough survivors’ support fund

READ MORE: (Video) Daniel Sturridge brilliantly breaks down Darwin Nunez’s game with fascinating analysis

Diao is making a rapid impact at Betis since breaking into the first team this season, with four goals in 10 appearances already this term.

The most recent of those came in a 12-1 Copa Del Rey drubbing of Hernan Cortes last week, while he also netted in Los Verdiblancos’ 2-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League (Transfermarkt).

In addition to his goal threat, the 18-year-old is also quite combative, ranking among the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90 among (1.63) and the top 18% for tackles per game (1.79) among wingers in Europe’s five main leagues, as per FBref.

With Liverpool already well-stocked for left-sided wide options in Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, Diao would likely represent a signing for the future if the Reds were to snap him up.

Nonetheless, with the Anfield hierarchy already believed to have made an approach, and Betis keen to ramp up his release clause, the teenager must have something special about him. Don’t be surprised to hear more of his name as the January transfer window draws closer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!