‘I still think he can do better’: National boss undermines praise for 32-year-old Liverpool player

Ronald Koeman has been impressed with Virgil van Dijk’s recent displays in international matches.

The Netherlands head coach did, however, point to one area the No.4 could improve: his leadership abilities.

“In recent international matches, I thought he was the old Virgil again,” the former Everton boss was quoted as saying by Ziggo Sport.

“However, I still think he can do better.

“One point of criticism I think is that he could be even more of a leader.”

The former Southampton star has come under heavy criticism in recent months – particularly from Dutch ex-internationals – following a drop in form last term.

New Virgil? Or old Virgil?

We’d agree with Mr Koeman that we are indeed witnessing the return of the kind of form Virgil previously enjoyed.

That’s not to say the Dutchman hasn’t undergone a slight metamorphosis of sorts!

For one, we’d argue he’s become a more physical defender following his serious injury.

However, we’d have to disagree with his national coach over his leadership credentials having witnessed the impact of the armband domestically!

Perhaps it’ll take some time for that reality to spread as far as his international critics are concerned.

