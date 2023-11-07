‘So impressed’: Michael Owen can’t get over how good ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player has been

Michael Owen has lauded the contributions of Dominik Szoboszlai in his ‘unbelievably’ good opening season at Liverpool.

The ex-England international pointed to the 23-year-old’s remarkable two-footedness as his crowning feature.

“I think he has done unbelievably well to start his Liverpool career. Long way to go, so far – he has had an awfully good start,” the former Red told Premier League Productions ahead of his old before the clash at Kenilworth Road.

“He has created more chances in a Liverpool shirt than anybody else – how two-footed he is, is the immediate thing that impressed me. He can run. Pass. He can shoot. He can score goals and assist.

“He has been a real good asset to Liverpool already this season. He will only get better and better as a player. Gets around the pitch. Not scared to do his defensive duties. I think he is a real all-round player. He wins the ball back an awful lot as well. I have just been so impressed.”

The Hungarian international was far from impressive on the day, suffering alongside several reliable performers in a disappointing 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

What an astute summer signing

We can forgive the former RB Leipzig man for a poor outing in Bedfordshire; it’s been a one-off amongst an array of impressive showings in 2023/24.

We still can’t quite believe that no other side competed with Liverpool for his signature at what is increasingly looking like a snip at £60m.

Who could have possibly predicted that we’d replace our entire starting trio and not only improve on last year’s calamitous campaign but also be in the conversation for a potential title challenge?

Our recruitment team have struck again!

