(Video) Daniel Sturridge says ‘it was a joy to play with’ one man in particular at Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge has said it was ‘a joy to play with’ Luis Suarez during their season-and-a-half together at Liverpool.

The 34-year-old was on punditry duty for Sky Sports on MNF last night and he reflected on the partnership he enjoyed with the Uruguayan when they were teammates at Anfield from January 2013 to June 2014.

The duo scored 52 Premier League goals between them in the 2013/14 campaign when Brendan Rodgers’ side just missed out on the title to Manchester City, the second-highest combined tally among two players in the same team for a season in the division’s history.

Speaking on his double act with Suarez, Sturridge said: “We hit it off instantly. We just had that thing where we know where each other would be. It was a joy to play with him. I wish I could have played with him longer because it was only a season and a half.

“Our partnership was almost like two players who had individual technical abilities to score goals on their own, but could also create for each other. That’s what probably made us such a good partnership.”

Suarez was so irresistible during that 2013/14 season that Sturridge’s fantastic campaign (he netted 21 league goals) has largely been overlooked in comparison.

Before the days of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino forming a truly legendary attacking trident, these two and Raheem Sterling were indeed a joy to watch at Liverpool when we went on the title charge under Rodgers.

You can view Sturridge’s comments on Suarez below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: