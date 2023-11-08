Injured Liverpool ace could be nearing comeback after partaking in Reds training pre-Toulouse

Liverpool trained at Kirkby on Wednesday lunchtime prior to flying out for Thursday’s Europa League clash against Toulouse.

The Reds’ official website shared photos from this afternoon’s session, and among those spotted was a youngster who’s yet to play this season.

As noted by Liverpool Echo, Conor Bradley ‘was visible in images released by the club’, with his involvement in training a clear indication that he’s nearing a return to fitness.

The 20-year-old suffered a back injury at the end of August which has sidelined him ever since, although he could now be getting close to featuring for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Bradley had played for Liverpool’s first team in pre-season, making an impression in the friendlies against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth but missing the subsequent trip to Singapore.

At the time that his back injury was diagnosed, his international boss Michael O’Neill had cited November as a hopeful return date for the youngster, and the Northern Ireland manager’s prediction appears to have been accurate.

Tomorrow’s match will probably come too soon for the right-back given how long he’s been sidelined, but his return to training offers strong hope that he may be fit to feature after the upcoming round of national team fixtures.

If Liverpool manage to secure progression to the knockout rounds this week, Bradley could be called upon in the final two group games against LASK and Union Saint-Gilloise, when Klopp would surely rest his first-team stalwarts.

That would be ideal from a squad rotation perspective, and a huge boost for the 20-year-old as he seeks to make up for lost time.

