Harvey Elliott recalls ‘touching’ Liverpool moment which left his dad ‘actually crying’

Harvey Elliott has recalled a ‘touching moment’ in his Liverpool career which had his father in tears.

The 20-year-old was speaking to the Liverpool Echo, in association with boot suppliers New Balance, when he recounted the feeling of signing for the Reds in 2019 when he was still only 16.

The youngster said: “It didn’t really sink in until the first day I walked in for training and it was like: ‘right, I am actually here’. You know, seeing all the big players, putting on the kit, going out for training, the boss as well, it was a touching moment for me and my family, especially my dad as well, you know, being a Liverpool fan.

“For him, he was the happiest dad in the world. He was actually crying with what I would say was enjoyment as well when the contracts were signed and stuff.”

We can only imagine what it must’ve been like for Elliott and his family when he became a Liverpool player at 16, joining the club that he and his dad had supported for years at a time when they’d recently won the Champions League.

It had been less than three months since he made his Premier League debut for Fulham, and here he was going into a Reds squad which had just become champions of Europe and were about to embark on an unforgettable campaign in which they romped to the top-flight title.

The midfielder made eight appearances in total that season and has gone on to rack up 80 games and counting for LFC (Transfermarkt), which is no mean feat at a time when Jurgen Klopp has had one of the best squads ever seen at Anfield.

A haul of 32 Premier League outings last term is proof positive that Elliott is no longer the starry-eyed boy coming to terms with signing for the club of his dreams, but now an established first-team presence who continues to make his family proud with the quality of performance he so often brings to the famous red shirt.

