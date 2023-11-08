(Video) Ex-Liverpool forward’s 15-year-old son scores for Man City; brother plays in same side

Liverpool have had some great players in our past but not too many sons of them have ever gone on to have a great career in the game.

This may soon change though as not one but two of Emile Heskey’s children starred for Manchester City in their UEFA Youth League game against Young Boys.

It was a dream debut in the team for 15-year-old Reigan Heskey who scored in a front three alongside 17-year-old Jaden Heskey on the night.

It’s certainly some feat for both to be starring for the Manchester side already and it’ll be interesting to see how they progress in the future but we’d probably have hoped it could have been at Anfield!

You can watch the video of Reigan Heskey via @footballontnt on X:

Emile Heskey’s 15-year-old son Reigan scores on his debut for Man City in the UEFA Youth League 🤩👏@ManCity | #UYL pic.twitter.com/ZX2CJKLsKJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023

