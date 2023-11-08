Kelleher eyes Europa League progression ahead of possible group qualification

Caoimhin Kelleher has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Europa League this season and the ‘keeper has his eyes on the next round.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the 24-year-old said: ‘Yeah, I think the main objective was always qualifying first from the group. So, I think if we can do that as early as we can, then we’ll be happy. We’re preparing for a win and we want to get the win.

Speaking about his hopes for the rest of the competition, he added: ‘Exactly. Like we always do, our main aim is to win any competition we’re in. But we have to take that step by step and we’ve taken this competition very seriously from the start. So I think we’ll just look to continue it and hopefully wrap up qualification by the end of this game’.

Although we all would prefer to have qualified for the Champions League this season, it’s been somewhat of a blessing in disguise to be in the second tier of European competition.

The ability to rotate the side means that we are not forced to play our best team for every minute of every game.

This has meant whenever there have been any injuries or suspensions to cover, we’ve had able replacements who already have minutes under their belts.

As well as this, it’s kept competition high and in Ryan Gravenberch we’ve seen a player who started as a rotation option but is now starting Premier League games.

The chance for Jurgen Klopp to be able to make all his players happy, whilst keeping a winning team on the pitch – is great.

Now it’s over to the Irishman to keep taking his chances and although replacing Alisson Becker is all but impossible, being ready to perform when called upon is easier with the more time you’re on the pitch.

