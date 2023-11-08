Liverpool stalwart set to miss trip to France for Europa League clash; made 10 apps this season

Liverpool fans are aware that the Europa League is the place that we make wholesale changes in our squad but there’s been a surprise ahead of our latest match.

With the club, via liverpoolfc.com, releasing the full squad list ahead of the trip to France there was an interesting omission from the list – Virgil van Dijk.

Our captain has made 10 appearances this season already and so it’s likely down to rotation from Jurgen Klopp and if he has no intention of playing the skipper, then there’s no need for him to travel either.

This should present another opportunity to Jarell Quansah and few will be upset to see the Warrington-born defender in the side again.

The 20-year-old has been a shining light of our academy this season and has eased concerns over a lack of centre-back cover, that was present before the campaign began.

One more victory is all we need to ensure progression to the next round of the European competition and so the manager will want to tie up any loose ends as quickly as possible.

That should mean a semi-strong side against Toulouse, ahead of hopefully wholesale resting for the final two group stage games.

For now, we can just rejoice that an absence for our No.4 is purely related to letting him have some much-needed time off.

