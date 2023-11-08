‘He’s a great player’ – Alexis Mac Allister wowed by 19y/o who Liverpool could sign for a snip

Alexis Mac Allister has spoken highly of one Argentine prospect who’s recently been linked with Liverpool.

Last week, The Daily Star reported that the Reds are lining up a move for Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, whose release clause is a paltry £8.7m.

Speaking to D Sports Radio (via Dataref), the Anfield midfielder has seen the 19-year-old up close and was very impressed with what he saw, particularly in terms of his dribbling ability.

Mac Allister said of the teenager: “I had the chance to see him and I don’t reveal anything when I say that he is a great player. He has a lot of abilities and even when it seems that his rivals are going to take the ball from him, no one can get it from him.

“He is still young and we have to take it little by little. I see him very focused although sometimes on the pitch he throws in the occasional extra luxury. He can be a very important player for our country and represent us very well in Europe.”

Barco played in a left-sided midfield role in last weekend’s Copa Libertadores final, which Boca lost 2-1 to Fluminense after extra time. Although he was rather subdued that night (Sofascore), he’s excelled for a few particular attributes over the past year.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of full-backs in ‘Men’s Next 14 Competitions’ for successful take-ons with 2.58 per game, underlining Mac Allister’s glowing praise of the 19-year-old’s dribbling ability.

The teenager also featured in the top 6% of positional peers for progressive carries per 90 (3.31) and the top 9% for shots taken (1.17 per match), so he’s very much a player who loves to bomb forward and offer a threat from the left flank.

Barco duly has echoes of Andy Robertson, who signed for a mere £10m in 2017 (BBC Sport) and has since gone on to become one of the best players in the world in his position.

Even if the Boca Juniors youngster has aspects of his game on which he can improve, he definitely seems to be an exciting talent who could possibly be the long-term successor to the 29-year-old Scot at Anfield.

It should be interesting to see if Liverpool take their reported interest much further, off the back of Mac Allister’s recommendation.

