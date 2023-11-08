6 duels won, 3 dribbles – Liverpool U21 starlet enhanced his reputation with ‘lively showing’

Liverpool’s under-21s fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Barrow in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, but it was a Reds player who had most people talking afterwards.

Barry Lewtas’ youngsters had actually struck first, and what a goal it was too from Mateusz Musialowski, who exchanged a deft one-two with Melkamu Frauendorf before lashing a shot into the top corner of the Bluebirds’ net (Sky Sports).

That was obviously the standout moment from the game, but it wasn’t as if the 20-year-old simply coasted through the rest of the match.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool midfielder won a team-high six duels and made two tackles and one interception, along with landing three shots on target, recording two key passes and completing three dribbles and five long balls.

In his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle awarded Musialowski eight, hailing a ‘lively showing’ in which the Polish starlet ‘threatened with his runs from a deeper midfield position and curled in a sumptuous opener from range’.

Musialowski already has a glistening reputation in Liverpool circles, being hailed as ‘Little Messi‘ by compatriot Jerzy Dudek earlier this year, and performances such as the one against Barrow will serve only to enhance his good name on Merseyside.

Having turned 20 last month, he’s yet to be included in a senior matchday squad for the Reds (Transfermarkt), but you sense that his big moment mightn’t be too far away.

Should Jurgen Klopp’s side wrap up top spot in their Europa League group this week, a scenario which is quite possible, the final two matches against LASK and Union could be the perfect opportunity to blood the youngster into the first-team fold.

For now, all he can do is keep putting on the type of eye-catching performance to which he treated us last night. Do that, and his breakthrough will come sooner rather than later.

