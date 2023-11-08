Liverpool youngster gets international call-up despite still waiting for senior Reds debut

Marcelo Pitaluga is yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool, but that hasn’t precluded him from getting his country’s call this week.

As per CBF.com, the 20-year-old has been included by Ramon Menezes in the latest Brazil under-23 squad as they gear up for the 2024 Olympic Games pre-qualifying tournament in January.

The players who’ve been called up will assemble for a training camp in Sao Paulo next Monday as they prepare for CONMEBOL’s Olympic qualifiers in Venezuela early next year, with the top two teams progressing to the main event in Paris.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott recalls ‘touching’ Liverpool moment which left his dad ‘actually crying’

READ MORE: ‘He’s a great player’ – Alexis Mac Allister wowed by 19y/o who Liverpool could sign for a snip

Curiously, in addition to never playing for Liverpool’s first team, Pitaluga has yet to be capped by Brazil at any age level up thus far (Transfermarkt).

However, he has been a solid last line of defence for the Reds’ under-21 side, with just six goals conceded in as many games this season and three clean sheets following Tuesday night’s 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat against Barrow (Transfermarkt).

He’s been dubbed ‘really special‘ by none other than compatriot and teammate Alisson Becker, who’s simply one of the best in the business when it comes to goalkeepers in world football and has worked with the 20-year-old throughout their shared time on Merseyside.

Pitaluga’s Brazil call-up is clearly a sign that he’s doing plenty right behind the scenes at Liverpool, and what a moment it’d be for him if he gets to represent his country at the Olympic Games next summer. We hope he’s granted that opportunity.

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off