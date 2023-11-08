Trey Nyoni responds to widespread praise after debut EFL trophy appearance

Liverpool have been producing some brilliant young players in recent years at it seems that Trey Nyoni could be soon joining the likes of Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones.

Taking to his X account, the youngster wrote: ‘Good experience last night in the EFL trophy last night’.

This came after his maiden appearance for the Under-21s on what was a brilliant evening for him and so many others.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool starlet back in training ahead of possible first start since injury concern

Being one of three starting 16-year-olds, alongside Amara Nallo and Carter Pinnington, it shows how exciting our academy is at the moment.

We also saw Kaide Gordon handed his first competitive start in 21 months after a traumatic absence through injury and Barry Lewtas’ team were impressive after a narrow defeat by Barrow in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

This competition allows the starlets in our ranks the chance to play men’s football and hands some great experience to many.

READ MORE: Kelleher eyes Europa League progression ahead of possible group qualification

The former Leicester City teenager has impressed many and that stats shared in the message he quoted, shows how impressive of a senior level debut it was.

We’ll all be hoping that this continues in similar levels as the years pass, with a long-term goal of making a name for himself in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view Nyoni’s comments via @tnyoni07 on X:

Good experience last night in the EFL trophy last night https://t.co/7sQcKVqzdc — Trey Nyoni (@tnyoni07) November 8, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop