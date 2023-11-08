Will Liverpool win the 2023/24 Carabao Cup?

Liverpool are being tipped by the bookies to lift the Carabao Cup this season, with Chelsea and Newcastle close behind.

It is always tricky trying to judge whether a team will put out a weakened line-up if they are still involved in other competitions. Jurgen Klopp will certainly see the Premier League as a priority, and the opportunity for European silverware is also a good possibility with their inclusion in this season’s Europa League.

At present, Liverpool sit just three points behind Manchester City in the top flight. According to many bookies listed on this site, the Reds are currently the favourites for the Europa League and second favourites for the FA Cup.

Even with a weakened team, Liverpool are still a great shout for the Carabao Cup this term, and comparing the best prices and sign-up bonuses could help you enhance your odds or increase your stake at no extra risk.

Liverpool’s last Carabao Cup game saw them defeat Bournemouth a week ago. While the likes of Joel Matip, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah played, there was also scope for Klopp to field Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo before bringing on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota to guarantee the result.

Goals from Gakpo and Nunez saw Liverpool beat the Cherries, who put up a dogged performance and equalised through Justin Kluivert. Klopp’s negotiation of the fourth-round tie puts Liverpool in a strong position to lift the trophy, and fielding youngsters, squad players and those coming back from injury seems to have worked well so far.

While Chelsea have had a couple of seasons to forget, it’s worth noting that they lifted the Champions League as recently as 2021. Of course, there have been a lot of comings and goings since then, but the Blues still pose a threat.

Newcastle have surprised a lot of people under Eddie Howe. When the Saudi investors came in, many people thought he might be pushed aside for a bigger-name manager, but he has crafted a team which finished in fourth place last season and saw them return to the Champion’s League for the first time since 2002/03.

A draw against AC Milan and a blistering 4-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain is better than what a lot of people would’ve expected for Newcastle in this season’s ‘Group of Death’, although two defeats to Borussia Dortmund have left them with an uphill task to reach the last 16. Silverware will be Howe’s priority this season, and he may see the Carabao Cup as his best opportunity.

Last season’s Europa Conference League winners West Ham could also surprise a lot of people if they continue to field a strong team in the domestic up. Everton, Fulham, Middlesbrough and Port Vale are also still in the competition, with the non-Premier League duo facing each other on 19 December.

Everton meet Fulham on the same night, while Chelsea host Newcastle. Liverpool fans will have to wait until the following night before the Reds take on West Ham at Anfield.

Of those fixtures, Chelsea v Newcastle and Liverpool v West Ham look most likely to hold the eventual winners of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.

