Confirmed Liverpool lineup: Luis Diaz starts amid 9 changes vs Toulouse

Liverpool will have been disappointed to not secure all three points in Bedfordshire despite dominating proceedings against Luton Town at the weekend.

Nevertheless, there can be few complaints over how the Reds’ European campaign has fared, with maximum points secured from their opening bouts against Toulouse, Union SG and LASK.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s men to recuperate ahead of the hosting of Brentford on Sunday.

Our first-choice ‘keeper for the Europa League, Caoimhin Kelleher, naturally returns between the sticks and is supported by a centre-back partnership of Jarell Quansah and Joel Matip.

With Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones out of action, our German tactician has turned to Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield.

Cody Gakpo is back in the side alongside Ben Doak and Luis Diaz to complete the front-three in France.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Toulouse 📋🔴#TFCLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2023

