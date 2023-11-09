(Video) Ben Doak leaves Toulouse defender for dead with extreme show of pace

Liverpool currently find themselves 1-0 down against Toulouse in France and are yet to test Guillaume Restes between the sticks.

The only real effort of note for Jurgen Klopp’s side came at 0-0 with Alexis Mac Allister’s powerful effort deflected over the bar after the ball fell to the Argentine in the area following superb work from Ben Doak down the right flank.

The 17-year-old, who is making his third start of the campaign, showed his pace to get on the ball before turning the Toulouse defender inside out as he progressed into the area.

The Scotland youth international then showed composure to play the ball to Cody Gakpo who then found Joe Gomez.

Our No. 2, who is wearing the armband tonight, then delivered a cross which eventually fell to Mac Allister who struck well but was blocked well.

Doak will be eager to impress once again ahead of his 18th birthday on Saturday. He and his teammates have a job on their hands to get themselves back level.

Check his impressive show of skill and pace below courtesy of TNT Sports (via @KeiLFC8 on X).