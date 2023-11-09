(Photo) First photo of Luis Diaz’s father shared online after release from captivity

Luis Diaz’s father has been released from captivity, as was reported on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

The superb news – confirmed by the first photo of Manuel Diaz, as shared by the aforementioned reporter – will have delighted every Liverpool supporter across our global fanbase.

We can only begin to imagine how relieved and emotional our No.7 and his family must be feeling at this time!

It really puts into context what’s important in life amid such a challenging set of circumstances for Diaz and his loved ones.

