(Video) Furious Jurgen Klopp spotted having animated chat with officials after VAR controversy

News Videos
Posted by

It feels like we’re writing up pieces like this about VAR calls every week now, doesn’t it?

Jurgen Klopp cut a perplexed figure, it’s fair to say, in the direct aftermath of Liverpool’s shock 3-2 defeat in France to relegation-threatened outfit Toulouse.

The Merseysiders came achingly close to a share of the spoils before Jarell Quansah’s goal was eventually overruled for offside following Alexis Mac Allister’s handball in the build-up.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:

More Stories Jürgen Klopp VAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *