(Video) Heartwarming moment Luis Diaz’s father is reunited with friends & family for first time since kidnapping

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Toulouse this evening there was brilliant news for Luis Diaz and his family.

The Colombian’s father was today released by kidnappers after being abducted last month in the city of Barrancas.

Diaz’s mother was also kidnapped but was rescued within hours by police who had set up road blocks.

His father Luis Manuel Diaz, meanwhile, had spent 13 days in captivity but has now returned home where he was greeted by his family and friends in emotional scenes.

The Reds were in action tonight in the Europa League and our No. 7 was named in the starting XI but couldn’t help Jurgen Klopp’s side earn a positive result as the Merseysiders suffered a 3-2 defeat.

The ex-Porto man will be delighted to put the whole worrying situation behind him, though, and we’re delighted for him and his family.

Check the heartwarming moment his father was reunited with his friends and family earlier today via @MailSport on X: