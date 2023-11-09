(Video) ‘Wow!’ – Klopp cannot believe decision to host press conference while Toulouse fans make a racket

It was a night to forget for Liverpool in Toulouse as the Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Jurgen Klopp’s side threw in a lacklustre performance as they dropped points for the first time in Group E of the Europa League.

The Merseysiders thought they had earned a point through Jarrell Quansah’s strike in stoppage time, but following a VAR check referee Georgi Kabakov adjudged Alexis Mac Allister to have handled the ball in the build-up to the goal.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez refuses Toulouse handshake after controversial end to Europa League tie

Klopp was left rather angry following the full-time whistle as he engaged in an animated conversation with the referee on the pitch.

To rub salt into our German tactician’s wounds, he then had to complete his post-match press conference while attempting to speak over the racket of the Toulouse fans who were still celebrating their victory.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss let his feelings be heard, as he questioned: “who had the idea to do the press conference here?”

You can check a rather frustrated Klopp speaking below via @ThisIsAnfield on X: