Liverpool dealt frustrating muscle injury blow; 22-year-old out until after int’l break

Curtis Jones can’t seem to catch a break at the moment. It has now emerged that the player suffered a hamstring issue ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Toulouse.

Neil Jones reported the update on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday evening, also noting the expected absences of Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

No Van Dijk (illness), Gravenberch (knee) or Jones (hamstring) for Liverpool vs Toulouse. Jürgen Klopp expects Van Dijk back for Brentford, possibly Gravenberch too. Jones out until after international break.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QGz3bFXmD1 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 8, 2023

The 22-year-old had already missed a considerable amount of top-flight action owing to a three-game suspension stemming from a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham back in September.

The international break comes at a good time

Fortunately, it appears it will be just the two competitive fixtures that Jones misses – the trip to France and the hosting of Brentford at the weekend.

Whether Jurgen Klopp would feel inclined to throw the young Englishman back into the fray for the testing clash against Manchester City, however, remains to be seen.

At the very least, it seems we’ll have a guaranteed option in his natural position on the left of the midfield three come the trip to the Etihad.

