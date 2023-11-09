Liverpool fans will disagree with Joe Cole’s comments regarding ‘strange decision’ during Toulouse defeat

Liverpool threw in a lacklustre performance during their clash with Toulouse tonight but can feel hard done by to not come away with a point from the game.

The Ligue 1 outfit were deserved 3-2 winners at Stadium de Toulouse but Jurgen Klopp’s side thought they had dragged themselves level in stoppage time through Jarrell Quansah.

Following a VAR check, however, Alexis Mac Allister was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the goal – a controversial decision which ex-Red Joe Cole believes was the correct one.

“I think it was a handball,” Cole told TNT Sports (via Independent). “It was a strange situation because we were all wondering what was going to be the decision given the handball happened quite a while before the goal went in, but the ref got it right. Much to the dismay and frustration of Liverpool fans and players, it was the right call.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Wow!’ – Klopp cannot believe decision to host press conference while Toulouse fans make a racket

Klopp didn’t look too happy with the decision as he made his way onto the pitch to speak to referee Georgi Kabakov at full-time.

The ball did appear to brush Mac Allister’s arm, but it was very early in the build-up to Quansah’s strike, and it was therefore extremely harsh for the referee to review a decision so far back in the move.

Kabakov did appear to award the goal after pointing to the halfway line, only to then make his way to the pitch side VAR monitor and rule out the goal.

It’s important to note that our performance was not good enough tonight, but the decision was a painful one to take.

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off