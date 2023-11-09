Ex-Liverpool fan favourite backs Oxlade-Chamberlain with Jurgen Klopp criticism

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was not alone in feeling that he was left in the cold a bit ahead of his exit from Liverpool.

Bobby Firmino shared his disappointment with Jurgen Klopp for apparently ‘avoiding me’ in the final year of his eight-year Anfield stay in his autobiography Si Senor, as relayed by The Athletic.

Our former England international likewise felt a little ‘surprised’ with the lack of communication over his future in the months leading up to his departure.

READ MORE: Liverpool rejected loan offers for ‘special’ youngster; Klopp says he’s got a ‘huge’ ceiling

READ MORE: Liverpool dealt frustrating muscle injury blow; 22-year-old out until after int’l break

A heartbreaking but necessary decision

From a purely fan-focused perspective, we’d have loved to have seen Firmino remain at L4 for many more years.

There’s an argument to be made that he was the most central cog of Klopp’s first great Liverpool side and there’s no question that he had the love and admiration of every single member of our global fanbase.

Yet, sadly, there must always come a time for fresh blood in the squad, fresh enthusiasm and hunger to drive us forward.

The arrivals of the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, in the January window and preceding summer window respectively, certainly heralded the start of something new.

We hope that our magical former No.9’s relationship with Klopp hasn’t been tainted as a result, but few will argue with the manager’s decision in light of the progress being witnessed on the pitch.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!