(Video) Harry Maguire hilariously passes the ball to nobody during Man Utd’s UCL defeat to Copenhagen

Having lost three of their opening four Champions League group stage games Manchester United find themselves rock-bottom of the group.

Erik Ten Hag’s side led twice against Copenhagen last night but were eventually defeated 4-3 by the Danish champions.

Harry Maguire was handed another start for the Red Devils and after already giving away a penalty for being adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area during the first half, the United defender was at his comical best during the second half.

Despite being under no pressure whatsoever inside his own half, the England international attempted to ping a pass to one of his teammates but instead picked out somebody in the crowd.

It was a shocking pass from the 30-year-old – we’re not quite sure what he was thinking.

The pressure continues to mount on Ten Hag with his side eighth in the Premier League table and struggling for consistency.

