‘What on earth’ – Steve McManaman left ‘astounded’ by decision to disallow Quansah’s late goal

Steve McManaman was left ‘astounded’ by the decision to disallow Jarrell Quansah’s late equaliser during Liverpool’s clash with Toulouse this evening.

The central defender slammed home in injury time to equal the scoreline at 3-3, only for referee Georgi Kabakov to visit the pitch side VAR monitor and decide to disallow the goal for a handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up.

It did initially appear that the referee awarded the goal after pointing to the halfway line before he then made his way to the monitor and rule out the goal – much to the bemusement of ex-Red McManaman.

The 51-year-old told TNT Sports (via Daily Mail): “This was seven or eight movements before the goal even happened. He’s given handball! What on earth. Talking about re-reffing the game. That happened… I’m astonished. Chest onto the arm but then the game carries on and there’s a thousand things that happen after that.

“Astounded by that. This reffing in Europe has not been seen in its greatest light over these last couple of days at all.

“I get if it’s handball then right into the back of the net but the referee has just missed it and the game carries on and a thousand things happen.”

It must be admitted that we were far from at our best against Toulouse but we still showed great character to battle until the very end.

We feel that a bizarre refereeing decision has cost us, not for the first time this season, but we must react in the right way against Brentford on Sunday.

We’re still top of our Europa League group and just three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City at the moment.

Let’s hope for a big performance at Anfield this weekend to get the feel-good factor back amongst the club and the fans.

