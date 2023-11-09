Steve McManaman hammers £11.75m Liverpool player who ‘fell asleep’ during Toulouse clash

Steve McManaman was far from impressed with Kostas Tsimikas in Liverpool’s Europa League meeting with Toulouse.

The Greek international (signed for £11.75m in 2020) was directly at fault for the opener after being caught ‘asleep’ at the wheel.

“It was poor from Tsimikas, just fell asleep and allowed the opposition to get into the game,” the former Red spoke on TNT Sports (via BBC Sport).

“Caiomhin Kelleher has no chance with the deflection, flies off Jarell Quansah’s leg into the net.

“A very unlikely lead for the home side, and not a good look at all from the Liverpool left-back.”

Evidently, Jurgen Klopp felt it wasn’t the former Olympiakos man’s night either, substituting his fullback at the half-time break.

Poor from Kostas Tsimikas

We’re huge fans of Tsimikas generally, however, his latest display in France leaves us with questions over who should be our first-choice left-back once we return to domestic action.

It’s worth pointing out that we looked a more threatening side following the 27-year-old’s arrival on the pitch against Luton Town.

That said, with a big meeting at the Etihad on the horizon after the international break, one might imagine Klopp will want a relatively settled option.

Barring any surprises, we’d imagine whoever begins the game against Brentford will also be favoured on 25th November.

