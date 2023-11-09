(Video) Darwin Nunez refuses Toulouse handshake after controversial end to Europa League tie

Jurgen Klopp was not the only member of Liverpool’s entourage to look utterly incensed after the Reds’ 3-2 defeat against Toulouse.

An understandably sullen Darwin Nunez was spotted refusing a handshake from Frank Magri of Toulouse before presumably departing the field of play.

A game we didn’t deserve to win, though you could hardly blame our players for feeling a little annoyed about the manner in which we were denied a late equaliser!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Karen31_x (originating on TNT Sports):

