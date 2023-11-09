6/8 ground duels; 3/4 dribbles: One Liverpool player untouchable vs Toulouse amid atrocious displays all around him – opinion

A quick glance at the attack momentum shared between Liverpool and Toulouse clearly illustrates just how abject the former’s performance was.

At least one man can hold his head up high, however, amid a series of disappointing performances from his visiting teammates in France.

Harvey Elliott produced an encouraging display in the middle of the park, winning most of his ground duels – in stark comparison to his fellow midfielders (in stats compiled by Sofascore).

🌟 Harvey Elliott’s Toulouse stats 🌟 82 touches

86% passing accuracy (51/59)

3/4 dribbles completed

6/8 ground duels won

1 clearance

2 interceptions

2 tackles pic.twitter.com/qiebLVDd8u — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) November 9, 2023

Stellar once again, Harvey

Harvey Elliott continues to impress despite having been largely limited to appearances from the bench this term.

There will be disappointment for both Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, the former of whom failed to showcase his credentials in Europe whilst the latter looked strangely subdued higher up the pitch.

At 20 years of age, however, our young English gem’s surprising maturity for his age continues to shine through.

Nice work, Harvey. At the very least, you’ve probably spared yourself from the manager’s wrath tomorrow morning!

